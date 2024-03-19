Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in February

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 14th total of 858,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Belden by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,982. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

