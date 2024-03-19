Benchmark Raises Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target to $8.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of GETY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,554,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 596.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $484,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

