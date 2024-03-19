BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $56.65. 2,514,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

