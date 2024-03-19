BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.5 %

BX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.00. 3,458,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.