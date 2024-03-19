BluePath Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 243,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 46,109,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736,449. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

