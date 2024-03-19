BluePath Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,491,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,896. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

