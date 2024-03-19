BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.66. 1,563,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.