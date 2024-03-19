BluePath Capital Management LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $534.42. 334,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.15 and its 200-day moving average is $500.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.