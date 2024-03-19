BluePath Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.9% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.97. 1,627,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,924. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.08 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

