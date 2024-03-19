BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.