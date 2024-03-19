BluePath Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. 22,594,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.