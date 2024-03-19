BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 5,734,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,329,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.21 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

