BluePath Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BluePath Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 43,179,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,887,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 264.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.