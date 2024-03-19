BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $534.11. The stock had a trading volume of 461,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $334.79 and a 1-year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

