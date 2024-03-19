BluePath Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $930,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 754,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

