BluePath Capital Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.52. 307,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,238. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $132.09 and a 12-month high of $195.71.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.