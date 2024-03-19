BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 296,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 918,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.