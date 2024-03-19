Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 91,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,747. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

