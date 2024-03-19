Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 91,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,747. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.52.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
