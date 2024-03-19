Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 231.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boxlight

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 91,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,747. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boxlight by 20.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.