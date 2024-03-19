Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $3.40 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,978. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.
In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
