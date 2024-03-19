Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $3.40 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,978. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $287.39 million, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 849,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.