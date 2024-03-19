BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Down 6.5%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72. 19,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

BTC Digital Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of BTC Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTC Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of BTC Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

