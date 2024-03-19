Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 48,533 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $10.92 on Tuesday, hitting $311.85. 1,994,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,345. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

