Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target to $6.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aurora Innovation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 9,356,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,979. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,786,000 after buying an additional 62,491,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 823.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 19,007,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.