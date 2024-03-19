Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $1.25

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
