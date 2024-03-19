Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $1.25

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Trading Down 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,858. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.