Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $4.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SKIN remained flat at $3.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,931. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $473.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

