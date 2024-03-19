Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $179.03 and last traded at $179.03. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.77.
Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.90 and a 200-day moving average of $200.71.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.