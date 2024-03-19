Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $18.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

CDLX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 4,504,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,047. The stock has a market cap of $512.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.36. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,258,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 600.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

