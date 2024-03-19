CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 17,668 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $392,582.96.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.1 %

CarGurus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. 1,001,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,157. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

