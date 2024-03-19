Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
NYSE CSL traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $372.23. 283,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,742. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.05. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $373.82.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies
Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies
In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Further Reading
