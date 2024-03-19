Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 716,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CSL traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $372.23. 283,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,742. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.05. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $373.82.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

