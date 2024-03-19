Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Celsius Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,933. Celsius has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

