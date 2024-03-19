Chardan Capital Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $0.80

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $1.90 to $0.80 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESS Tech stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,858. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

