Christian D. Gates Sells 29,208 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $123,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NextNav Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 656,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,979. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $527.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 12.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

