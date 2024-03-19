Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 13.9% in February

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 638,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.90. 365,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

