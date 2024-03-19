Citigroup Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.07.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

