Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 26,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,335,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,988. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

