Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in February

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 23,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 5,215,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,458. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
