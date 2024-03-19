Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 21,104,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,403,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

