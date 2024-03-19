CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.54

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.54 ($29.93) and last traded at €26.98 ($29.33), with a volume of 39949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.60 ($30.00).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.83.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

