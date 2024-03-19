Conflux (CFX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $131.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00583755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00127902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.19 or 0.00218898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00115875 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,981,614,451 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,127,844 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,313,365.6 with 3,843,813,355.38 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36207245 USD and is down -13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $151,850,803.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.