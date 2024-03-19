Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,435. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

