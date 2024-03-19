Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,811,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,654. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

