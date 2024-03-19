Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MLI. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI remained flat at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.