Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,266 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

