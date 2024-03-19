Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC owned 1.21% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20,256.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 262,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,496. The stock has a market cap of $709.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

