Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 208 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 5,238,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

