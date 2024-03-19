CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.86. 2,927,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 871.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

