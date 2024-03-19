Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Ramkumar Mandalam Sells 3,217 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cryoport Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 935,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,652. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,989,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cryoport by 431.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,237,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 487.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

