Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 80.96 ($1.03). 2,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.03).

Crystal Amber Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.24 and a beta of 0.74.

About Crystal Amber Fund

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

