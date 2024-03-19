CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,950,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 20,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,759,854. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

