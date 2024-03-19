Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 190,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,334. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.